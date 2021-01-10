​Indore: Cold winds, cloudy weather likely in coming days: Met dept​

Indore:

With the continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, the city witnessed a rise in day temperature and clear sky on Sunday.

The day started with fog and mist in the morning​, ​and the sky, which was enveloped with dark clouds for the last two days, cleared in the noon and turned the weather sunny.

Amid the uncertainty of weather conditions, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the night temperature would decrease for the next 2-3 days.

“Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days Fall in minimum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of Central and East India during next 3-4 days and by 2-3 degrees Celsius over West India during next 2-3 days and no significant change thereafter,” met officials said.

Cold winds and partially cloudy sky turned the weather cool in the evening and provided relief to people from the itchy weather.

On Sunday morning, the city witnessed fog as the visibility dropped to 1,000 metres.

“Change in weather conditions is due to cyclonic circulation generated over Arabian Sea. However, it will not affect the city much as the day temperature will remain one to two degrees above or below normal,” a department official said adding, “Cold winds and cloudy weather will pull down night temperature and day temperature will also drop in coming days.”

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 25.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal while the night temperature at 17 degrees Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal.

The morning and evening humidity was 94 per cent and 79 per cent respectively.