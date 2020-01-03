Indore: Cold wave to return, temperature may drop further

Indore: Enjoying winter? Get ready for a cold weekend as the meteorological department has issued yellow alert for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, which are likely to receive cold waves and fog on Saturday. The cold wave is likely to return and decrease the temperature further in the city.

On Friday, the sun shone for brief period in some parts of the city. Despite this, day temperature remained five degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained foggy throughout the day as visibility varied between 500 metres to 1,000 metres. The visibility in airport region was 900 metres at 8.30 am.

Humidity level in the morning and evening was 98 per cent and 76 per cent respectively. While Hoshangabad and Panchmari recorded 2.2 mm and 8 mm rainfall respectively on Friday, no rain was recorded in districts of western MP.

“We are not expecting precipitation in coming days but fog and mist will continue in morning for another couple of days,” a met department official said. As per observation, city is likely to experience shallow fog on Sunday and Monday morning.

Forecast for Jan 4

* Rain or thunder at some places in Shahdol and Rewa district. Similar chances in Katni, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh district

* Dense fog in Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal region

* Light to moderate fog in Ujjain, Indore and Bhopal