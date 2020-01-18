Indore: Cold wave to continue with temp fall in north India

Indore: Residents woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday with visibility reducing below 200 metres. City is likely to witness cold wave on Sunday while state’s eastern part will experience dense fog and cold winds.

The meteorological department said weather will remain foggy on Sunday in morning in the city. Most people were surprised with the change in weather as the city remained engulfed in fog till 8.30 am after which the weather became clear.

The fog and cold winds brought the night temperature down to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday night. But as the sun shone, the day temperature increased by one degree Celsius.

According to department, city recorded maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was five degrees below normal. The night temperature at 8 degrees Celsius was two degrees below normal.

“Temperatures may fall by 2-3 degrees in north India. There will be no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures in remaining parts of the country during next two to three days. However, cold day conditions are very likely in some parts of the state and some parts of the city on Sunday,” a department official said.