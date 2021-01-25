Indore: Cold north winds bring down temperature

Indore:

Cold winds blowing from northern parts of the country brought back chills in the city on Monday as the day's temperature dropped four degrees Celsius below normal.

Due to snowfall in the northern part of the country and the change in wind pattern, day temperature dropped by six degrees in the last three days while the night temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

Meteorological department offic​​ials said the change in weather is due to disturbance in the northern part of the country. There was a long spell of south-easterly winds last week, which increased the temperature. The wind has begun to blow from the north.

“The fluctuation in temperature on Monday was the result of a change in wind pattern. The temperature dropped due to cold winds blowing from the north-east part of the state,” a department official said.

City recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was 10 degrees Celsius was stuck to the normal.

As the weather turned chilly, residents wrapped themselves in woollens again. The department official said the condition would remain the same for the next few days. “However, the chances of intense cold are less in the city. The night temperature will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius,” they added. The winds were blowing with a speed of 12-14 km on Monday.