Indore: Cold Day for six days in a row, no respite from cold winds

Indore

There was no respite from cold conditions for the residents as the city witnessed chilly winds coupled with haze on Saturday morning. The intensity of chilly winds was so high that even the Sun couldn’t help the people to brace the cold winds and the day turned into a Cold Day for the sixth consecutive day.

The maximum temperature also remained two degrees Celsius below the normal temperature and added to thewoes of the denizens already troubled by the cold wave.

The Meteorological department claimed that the condition would remain the same with a drop in the night temperature while there would be chances of light rain after January 17 due to the effect of two western disturbances.

Similar to the last five days, denizens woke up to a misty and chilly morning, and cold winds blew throughout the day affecting the daily routine of people on Saturday as well.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 16 and another western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from January 18. Under the influence of these conditions, western part of the state including the Indore region may witness the condition of light rains after January 17,” met official said.

Maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below the normal, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below the normal temperature. Due to chilly weather, the roads wore a deserted look in the morning and evening.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:02 AM IST