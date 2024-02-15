Indore: Cold Chain Handlers, Health Workers Trained For UIP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials conducted a re-orientation programme of health workers, cold chain handlers and link persons for maintaining the necessary cold chain system for keeping vaccines safe.

The training was organised in the batch of 40 cold chain handlers and workers for two days in which they were given hands on experience on handling the vaccine and keeping it safe from receiving it from the focal point to administering it to beneficiaries.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said that the re-orientation programme was organised for cold chain handlers, vaccinators and link persons.

‘Earlier, we had also trained ANMs and nurses for routine immunisation to inform them about advancements in vaccines, its storage and its way of administration. Such trainings are important for health care workers to remain updated with enhancements in vaccination programme,’ Dr Gupta said.

He added that vaccination of children is done against 12 diseases under universal immunisation programme (UIP) while pregnant women are immunised against diphtheria, and tetanus.

UNICEF team visits health centres

UNICEF team members Dennis, head of SBC section Tarana, Dr Prashant, health specialist UNICEF MP, and Zimli Barua visited the VHSND session site at village Dharnawad.

The UNICEF team inspected services provided by the village health committee to pregnant mothers and the CHO, ANM, ASHA present there and interacted with beneficiaries. They observed the process related to health communication.