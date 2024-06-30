Indore: Cobalt Machine Breakdown Leaves Cancer Patients In Distress At Government Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cobalt machine at the state’s only Government Cancer Hospital has been non-functional for the past three days, causing significant distress to patients who rely on it for treatment. The breakdown has particularly affected patients travelling from various parts of the state, forcing many to seek costly private alternatives or return home without receiving the necessary therapy.

The 105-bed government cancer hospital in Indore serves not only the local division but also patients from neighbouring regions. The annual maintenance contract for all hospital machines, including the crucial cancer radiotherapy machine, is held by a private company.

Many patients arriving for radiotherapy expressed their frustration, stating, "We travel long distances for treatment only to find the machine not working. Without therapy, we either have to seek private treatment or, if we lack the funds, return home untreated." Over 100 patients are being deprived of essential radiotherapy due to the malfunction. The maintenance company, which has dispatched engineers from Delhi and Mumbai, has identified three faulty parts in the machine. The estimated cost for replacement is Rs11 lakh.

However, unresolved payment issues have stalled repairs, leaving the machine inoperative as of late Friday evening. Meanwhile, Dr O P Gurjar, radiologist, stated that the hospital management has reported the issue to the relevant authorities and the maintenance company is working on the repairs. "The machine will probably start in a couple of days," he said.