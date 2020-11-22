Indore: Co-worker among three arrested in robbery case

Indore: Three persons were arrested by the police within two hours of their robbing Rs 3 lakhs from a collection agent of a utensils trader in Chhatripura area late on Saturday. Interestingly, one of the accused is his co-worker and he knew that the complainant is returning to the city after collecting money from traders of other district​s.​​

Kamal Prajapati, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area under Chandan Nagar police station jurisdiction approached Chhatripura police station and lodged a complaint that he was employed as a collection agent at a utensils shop. He told police that he had reached the city on Saturday night after collecting money from the traders of Harda, Hoshangabad, Pipriya, Itarsi and Betul. He alighted from bus at Navlakha Bus Stand where his co-worker named Abhishek was waiting to drop him home.

They were going home on a two-wheeler when three persons came from the rear and they managed to snatch the bag containing Rs 3 lakh from Kamal and fled towards Gangawal bus stand. The accused were on a scooter and they also thrashed Kamal when he refused to give the bag containing money. After the incident, Kamal informed the police.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that two teams led by TI Pawan Singhal were constituted to arrest the accused. A team was examining the CCTVs of the route while another team detained Abhishek for the questioning and he confessed his involvement in the crime.

Abhishek informed the police that he and Kamal are employed at a shop of Rajesh Mudara in Bartan Bazar. Abhishek needed money so he started keeping eye on Kamal. On Saturday, he reached Navlakha ​b​us ​s​tand on the pretext of receiving Kamal there. Abhishek had prepared the plan to rob Kamal with the help of his accomplices. Police claimed that prime conspirator of the case is Mohit Bijoliya. Abhishek informed police that the bag containing money was kept at Mohit’s place. After that police arrested Mohit and Ritik Waghmare in the case and recovered Rs 2 lakh from them.

SP Jain said that their accomplices Kalu Walekar and Deepak Dave are on the run with Rs 1 lakh. The scooter used in the crime was also seized by the police. DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra has announced a cash prize of Rs 20​,​000 for the team which arrested the accused within ​two hours of the incident.