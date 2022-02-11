Indore: CMHO faces backlash on ‘No Saturday Off’ orders, had to repeal order in a couple of hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The chief medical and health officer had to take back his orders on cancelling the day off on Saturdays in the department back in a couple of hours after a backlash from the department employees, as well as from senior officials.

The orders were released for all employees and staff of the health department to come to work every Saturday as they are in emergency services and no off on Saturdays would be granted to them.

Surprisingly, the orders were released by the CMHO for the staff working in Indore district and no senior officials were informed before releasing the orders. Later, the order was repealed by the CMHO Dr BS Saitya in just a couple of hours.

A chaos prevailed among the staff and officers of the health department after the orders and they said that the orders are against the rule of the state government i.e. off on every second and third Saturday of the month.

Many staff members had also decided to protest against the same while the matter was also reached to the officials in Bhopal after which Dr Saitya released another order for cancelling his previous orders.

Senior health officials said that the orders were released by the official as his frustration against the show cause notice given to him for pendency of CM Helpline cases.

‘Emergency services’

‘As the health department comes under emergency services, all the officials and employees should work on Saturdays as normal days. All employees and staff must ensure their availability and must keep their mobile phones on for 24 hours. Appropriate action will be taken against those failing to follow the orders’ — CMHO’s orders.

Large amount of work pending: CMHO

‘There’s a large amount of work pending, especially in cases of the CM’s Helpline due to Covid-19 and the vaccination drive. The orders were released in view of the same, but we’ve cancelled the orders now’ — Dr BS Saitya, CMHO, Indore.

