​Indore: CM to inaugurate international air cargo facility in city airport on December 25; pharma exporters of Pithampur to benefit

Indore:
The exporters of the Pithampur, particularly pharmaceutical companies of SEZ, can send their international cargo directly from the city. The facility of sending international air cargo directly from the city will be launched by the Chief Minister on December 25.
MP Shankar Lalwani reached Pithampur on Thursday and held a meeting with the representatives of SEZ and non-SEZ companies and spoke to them to discuss the issue of using International Air Cargo facility at Indore instead of Mumbai.
MP Shankar Lalwani said that the export has a very big role in Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's campaign. This is an opportunity that can change the fate of not only the city but also the surrounding industries and farmers.
Currently, only 50-60 tonnes of pharma products are exported daily from Pithampur. It is sent via road to Mumbai and reaches abroad through air cargo. With the introduction of international air cargo facility from the city, it will be easy to export abroad.
Pharma exports from Pithampur have increased during Covid. According to customs officials, earlier there was an export of Rs 800 crore, which has now increased to more than Rs 1,000 crore.
At the meeting, businessmen said that they would soon visit theirport and see the arrangements. Also, there was a discussion on how to improve the movement of international cargo from here. The meeting was also attended by MPIDC’s Regional Director Rohan Saxena, Symbiotic's Anil Satwani, In—Charge of Indore Airport Cargo division, the representative of FIEO.
