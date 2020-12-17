Indore:



The exporters of the Pithampur, particularly pharmaceutical companies​ ​of SEZ, can send their international cargo direct​ly​ from the city. The facility of sending ​i​nternational ​a​ir ​c​argo directly from the​ city will be launched by the Chief Minister on December 25.

MP Shankar Lalwani reached Pithampur on Thursday and held​ a meeting with the representatives of SEZ and non-SEZ companies and​ spoke to them to discuss the issue of using International Air Cargo​ ​facility at Indore instead of Mumbai.



MP Shankar Lalwani said that the export has a very big role in Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's campaign. This is an opportunity that can change the fate of not only the city but​ also the surrounding industries and farmers.



Currently, only 50-60 ton​n​es of pharma products are exported ​daily ​from​ Pithampur. It is sent via road to Mumbai and reaches abroad through​ air cargo. With the introduction of international air cargo facility​ ​from the city, it will be easy to export abroad.



Pharma exports from Pithampur have increased during Covid. According​ to customs officials, earlier there was an export of Rs 800 crore,​ which has now increased to more than Rs 1,000 crore.



​At the meeting, businessmen said that they would soon visit the​irport and see the​ arrangements. Also, there was a discussion on how to improve the​ movement of international cargo from here.​ ​The meeting was also attended by MPIDC’s Regional Director Rohan​ Saxena, Symbiotic's Anil Satwani, In—Charge of Indore Airport Cargo​ ​division, the representative of FIEO.