Indore: CM To Inaugurate 4 Pvt Industrial Parks Today

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate 4 private industrial parks\cluster, located in the district virtually on Friday. He will also perform bhoomi pujan of two other industrial parks. In all, 234 industrial units have been set up in these four industrial parks involving an investment of Rs 800 crore, and they will employ 7,200 youths. On the occasion, the Chief Minister will also hand over bank loans to beneficiaries of various government-sponsored schemes.

The private industrial parks\clusters that will be inaugurated in the district include Tirupati Industrial Park Village Bhangiya of M/s Trimurti Developers, M/s S.D. Tele Media Pvt Ltd's Tejas Industrial Park Village Asrawad Buzurg, M/s Sem Industries Pvt Ltd's Shivaay Industrial Park Village Hansakhedi and M/S Accrual Realities Pvt. Ltd's RR Industrial Park Extension Multi-Product Cluster Village Bardari.

Similarly, the bhoomi pujan of two private industrial units are being done. These are M/S S.S. Industrial Park Extension Village Songuradia of M/S Infrastructure and Akash Industrial Park Village Sidhibaroda Khudai of M/S Siddhachal Infrastructure Private Limited.

In all, 179 new industrial units will be established in these industrial areas\clusters, in which there will be a capital investment of Rs 430 cr and will provide new employment opportunities to more than 3,500 people. In the programme, the bank loan sanction letters issued between August 24 and September 22 will also be distributed to the beneficiaries. In all 322 beneficiaries would be given loans to the tune of Rs 1748.05 lakh under self-employment schemes of various departments.

In this Employment Day programme, a workshop will also be organised to provide export-related information to the entrepreneurs of the district.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)