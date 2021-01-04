Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate a regional office of APEDA in Bhopal

Indore: The Regional Office of The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will be functional in Bhopal from Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inagurate it.
While interacting with the media at Residency on Monday, agriculture minister Kamal Patel announced that the office will be inaugurated by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Patel said that concerted efforts are being made in Madhya Pradesh to enable farmers to directly export their produce. The APEDA center will be inaugurated tomorrow in Bhopal by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, so that the produce of the farmers will be ensured to reach abroad.
APEDA was established by the Government of India under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Act passed by the Parliament in December, 1985.
Patel said that the Regional Office will help the farmers in recognising the produce and make it exportable.
He said that Prime Minister's Satva (Ownership) scheme will bring remarkable improvement in the condition of farmers.
When the farmers will get the documents of their land and ancestral houses, it will provide them a strong economic base.
The Agriculture Minister strongly advocated new agricultural laws in the country and said that this will clear the middlemen between the farmers and those who buy their produce and the farmers will get the benefit directly.
The Agriculture Minister said that in Madhya Pradesh, the benefits of crop insurance scheme are being extended to farmers on a large scale. All the discrepancies in this have been removed and now farmers are getting more benefit of insurance.