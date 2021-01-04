Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate a regional office of APEDA in Bhopal

APEDA was established by the Government of India under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Act passed by the Parliament in December, 1985.

Patel said that the Regional Office will help the farmers in recognising the produce and make it exportable.

He said that Prime Minister's Satva (Ownership) scheme will bring remarkable improvement in the condition of farmers.

When the farmers will get the documents of their land and ancestral houses, it will provide them a strong economic base.

The Agriculture Minister strongly advocated new agricultural laws in the country and said that this will clear the middlemen between the farmers and those who buy their produce and the farmers will get the benefit directly.



The Agriculture Minister said that in Madhya Pradesh, the benefits of crop insurance scheme are being extended to farmers on a large scale. All the discrepancies in this have been removed and now farmers are getting more benefit of insurance.