Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas meet & Global Investor Summit

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, collector Ilayraja T, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officers also participated in the conference from the city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Conference and Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023),  to be held in Indore, through video conferencing from Bhopal on Tuesday.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais from Bhopal, in-charge of Indore district and home minister Narottam Mishra, urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh, finance minister Jagdish Deora, MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha, health minister Prabhuram Chowdhary and industrial investment promotion minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon along with senior officials associated with the event were present.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, collector Ilayraja T, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officers also participated in the conference from the city.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the ongoing preparations of the events. On this occasion the activities to be held during the event were discussed. CM Chouhan said that arrangements should be such that no guest faces any problem. He also inquired about the proposed Global Garden to preserve the memories of the PBD Meet.

