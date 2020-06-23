Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with power consumers, hails West Discom

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through video conferencing on Monday interacted with electricity consumers in Malwa-Nimar region and took feedback on services by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

While most of the consumers gave thumbs up to the services provided by West Discom, some even went on to tell the CM that they have got an exemption under the government’s scheme introduced following COVID-19.

Anil Kumar Jain from Bhavrasala in Indore district, told Chouhan that he got Rs 3500 exemption in the electricity bill of his factory this month.

He also expressed satisfaction electricity supply system and lauded power company employees, executives who remain on toes to address power woes.

During the video conferencing, West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal, CGM Santosh Tagore, director and others were present. They participated in the conference in the NIC room at the collector's office.

The CM hailed West Discom work and expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of providing 10 hours of electricity to farmers and 24 hours to all other consumers.

Chouhan said that the conference was broadcast at more than 5000 locations in 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar.