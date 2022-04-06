Indore: CM Shivraj promises to help in development of the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured MP Shankar Lalwani that the state government would help in every possible manner in the development of the city.

The CM gave this assurance to Lalwani at their meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Lalwani met Chouhan in Delhi over issues of the city’s development. The discussions were held in details. Lalwani put forward many important topics related to the Nal-Jal Yojana, construction of the necessary bridges and culverts, roads and issues of the farmers. Discussions on construction of the overbridge at the railway crossing, Western Ring Road and industrial cluster in the city were also held. There was also talk about expediting the work of the Metro in the city and the proposed MP Auto Expo scheduled to be held in Indore from April 28-30.

Lalwani said the chief minister had assured him that no stone would be left unturned for the development of the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:08 AM IST