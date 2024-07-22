Indore: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys Corn On Roadside Amid Rains | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a display of sensitivity and simplicity, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made an impromptu stop during his visit to the city on Sunday. On his way from the airport, Yadav halted his convoy at the Ramchandra Nagar intersection to visit a local corn shop.

The Chief Minister interacted warmly with Suman Patidar, the shop owner, and purchased corn from her. During their conversation, he inquired about her well-being and listened to her concerns. Yadav promptly directed Collector Ashish Singh to address and resolve the issues raised by Patidar.

Yadav interacted with Patidar’s grandchildren, Nikita Patidar and Tushar Patidar, offering them his blessings. Accompanying the Chief Minister were water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Malini Gaud, Madhu Verma, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, Gaurav Randive, and other dignitaries.

College Alumni Celebrate Guru Purnima After 40 Years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After forty years of completing college, former students visited HOD - PC Kasliwal at his residence on Guru Purnima. Former students, including Akhilesh Khandelwal, Sunil Rawat, Sanjay Kala, Sunil Atri, Yusuf Shakaruwala, Pradeep Sharma, Nasir Ali, Mukesh Jain and others visited his place.

The students shared their thoughts, stating that they had achieved great heights in their respective fields due to his teachings and blessings. They honoured him by presenting a shawl and shreefal. Kasliwal blessed the students wholeheartedly, placing his hand on their heads. A session of reminiscing about college days began, where they discussed the lessons and teachings imparted by Kasliwal. Despite being 84-years-old, Kasliwal remembered the names and faces of all his students remarkably well.