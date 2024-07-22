 Indore: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys Corn On Roadside Amid Rains
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore: CM Mohan Yadav Enjoys Corn On Roadside Amid Rains | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a display of sensitivity and simplicity, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made an impromptu stop during his visit to the city on Sunday. On his way from the airport, Yadav halted his convoy at the Ramchandra Nagar intersection to visit a local corn shop.

The Chief Minister interacted warmly with Suman Patidar, the shop owner, and purchased corn from her. During their conversation, he inquired about her well-being and listened to her concerns. Yadav promptly directed Collector Ashish Singh to address and resolve the issues raised by Patidar.

Yadav interacted with Patidar’s grandchildren, Nikita Patidar and Tushar Patidar, offering them his blessings. Accompanying the Chief Minister were water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Malini Gaud, Madhu Verma, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, Gaurav Randive, and other dignitaries.

