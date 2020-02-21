Indore: CM Kamal Nath to provide Rs 500cr for Rau’s development, says minister Jitu Patwari

Indore: State higher education, sports and youth welfare Jitu Patwari visited his Rau constituency to hear residents’ problems. While interacting with people, Patwari announced that chief minister Kamal Nath will provide Rs 500 crore to develop Rau as an ideal assembly constituency.

Addressing short public gatherings, Patwari said chief minister Kamal Nath will announce development works at a programme to be held on February 28. Loan waiver certificates will also be given to farmers at the function.

Patwari distributed copies of khasra, khatauni and loan books to the farmers. He said farmers are no longer are required to visit tehsil and district offices for settlement of revenue cases. The government will develop offices in local areas under government programme, “Aapki Sarkar, Apke Dwar” (Your government at your doorstep).