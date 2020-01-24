Indore: CM Kamal Nath to launch Your Government at Your Door scheme today

Indore: The state government will launch services wherein government documents will be delivered to residents at their house on fixed charge. Chief minister Kamal Nath will launch the service in the city on pilot basis at a function to be held at Hotel Marriott on Saturday.

The services will be introduced under the Madhya Pradesh Public Services Delivery Guarantee Act. Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said the applicants can apply through Public Service Center. It will be mandatory for the applicant to attach the requisite documents along with the application form. A sum of Rs 50 will be charged for the home delivery of documents within 24 hours of submitting application. On failure of timely delivery, the service providers will have to pay Rs 250 to the applicant.

No new portal or app is required for the process. The existing IT set up will be used for offering the service, which will not impose additional financial burden on the government.

According to Jatav, the scheme is being started as an innovation of district administration. “In the city, which is being developed as the industrial and commercial capital of the state, we are starting it as a pilot project under Your Government at Your Door scheme. It is for convenience of people,” he added.

Following documents to be home delivered

-Existing khasra copies

-Supply of new, B-1 khatauni copies

-Documents to be provided by department of planning, economics and statistics such as birth and death certificate

Income certificate

Domicile certificate