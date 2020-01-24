Indore: CM Kamal Nath on 2-day visit from today

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be coming to the city on a two-day visit on January 25, at 7 pm. He will attend various programmes organised on 25 and 26 January in the city.

As per the schedule, he will inaugurate the launch of Home Delivery of Services programme at Hotel Marriott on Saturday at 7:30 pm and then hold discussion with officials at 8 pm. He will stay the night in the city. The next day on January 26, at 8:30 in the morning, he will go to the office of the District Congress Committee. Chief Minister will reach Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8:58 am to participate in the Republic Day function. After this, he will distribute the documents to the beneficiaries of the Housing Cooperative Societies at 11 am. He will attend the Janjatiya Sammelan of Birsa Brigade at Dussehra ground at 11:30 in the morning. Chief Minister Nath will leave for Bhopal by 1:30 pm by a special aircraft.