Indore: CM Kamal Nath launches cancer prevention folder

Indore: Chief minister Kamal Nath launched the folder for prevention and control of cancer prepared by Cancer and Tobacco Control Committee chairman Dr Dilip Acharya in Bhopal on Tuesday, which was World Cancer Day.

Nath also discussed the ways to detect the cancer at an early stage and asked the delegation of Indian Medical Association,Indore chapter, to implement it soon. According to Dr Acharya, the folder includes picture presentation to spread awareness on cancer.

“It will be sent to all IMA members who can paste it in their clinics for informing patients about ways of prevention and early detection,” Dr Acharya said. Dr Sumit Shukla, Dr Shekhar Rao, Dr Brijbala Tiwari and Dr Dev Patodi were also present during the launch.