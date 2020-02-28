Indore: CM Kamal Nath launches 10 buses between Rajiv Gandhi & Rau

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched 10 CNG buses that will connect Rajiv Gandhi circle to Rau which is expected to improve connectivity along the stretch.

The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and have CCTV cameras, public information and public announcement systems. The buses are air conditioned and will be running on CNG (compressed natural gas). Further, the buses have on board unit (OBU).

On the occasion Nath who was accompanied by sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari, health minister Tulsi Silawat and other ministers also announced building 34 bus stops between Rajiv Gandhi circle and Rau.

A release from AiCTSL said these bus stops will be closed bus stations and will be equipped with public information system. For benefit of passengers there will be bus timing, help line number, emergency number, off-board ticketing and seating arrangement.