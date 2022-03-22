Indore: CM inaugurates Sarwate Bus Stand, buses to ply on Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The long-awaited inauguration of the re-constructed Sarwate Bus Stand was done virtually by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. However, buses will start plying from Wednesday, as Tuesday is Rangpanchami.



The inauguration programme was organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation at the bus stand premises. Water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, MLAs and local leaders were present along with IMC officials. MP Shankar Lalwani attended the event virtually.



Apart from the bus stand the CM also launched the Indore Public Bicycle System. Bhoomi pujan of projects worth Rs 104 cr, including two STPs, was done by the CM on the occasion.



Speaking at the event, CM Chouhan praised the city's public, administration and public representatives. He said he loves the city so much that sometimes he feels he is an Indori. "I feel proud calling myself an Indori, and I will leave no stone unturned to make the city number one in every sphere," the CM said.



The CM said that he talks about Indore's achievement in all his speeches, whether it is in the state or outside. "My heart gets filled with pride on seeing the cleanliness in the city and the contribution of the people in that direction," he said.



Chouhan said the people, the administration and public representatives are responsible for Indore's achievements. Admiring their roles, the CM said, "The speciality of Indore is that the administration and city leaders take the public along with them in contributing to government initiatives. The public also contributes wholeheartedly and that is why each project is a huge success. Indore is an ideal example of coordination between public representatives, administration and citizens. Often I suggest others to emulate Indore's model," said CM.



Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:28 AM IST