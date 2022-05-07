Indore: CM Helpline; axe falls on IMC officials taking complaints lightly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Saturday, ordered withholding increments of two sub-engineers and sought a report on officials taking complaints received through the CM Helpline lightly. During a review meeting, she expressed her displeasure over dilly-dallying over addressing complaints filed on CM Helpline on issues related to civic projects.

Pal ordered that the increment of sub-engineer of Zone No. 5 be stopped for not resolving a pending complaint related to the CM Helpline. Besides, she ordered that the increment of sub-engineer (water supply) of Zone No. 19 be stopped for not giving a satisfactory reply to a water supply-related complaint.

Additional municipal commissioners Sandeep Soni, Bhavya Mittal, executive engineers Mahesh Sharma, Sanjeev Srivastava, city planner Vishnu Khare and others were present at the review meeting. A zone-wise review was done regarding complaints related to water supply.

The commissioner directed Mittal to submit a report on the pending complaints filed with the CM Helpline within one month. The necessary guidelines were given by the commissioner regarding redress of complaints received within the time limit.

Pal said complaints related to water supply should be resolved within the time limit. She expressed displeasure at the PHE sub-engineer for not timely redressing complaints related to water supply in Zone No. 18.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:24 PM IST