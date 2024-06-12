Indore: CM Dr Yadav Instructs To Pay Special Attention For Purification Of Kanh River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav while reviewing the progress of Jal Ganga Abhiyan of the district virtually, instructed local officials to complete preparations for tree plantation campaign of the district as soon as possible. He instructed to spread the information about the importance and history of Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, located in the district. He instructed that special attention should also be paid to the purification of Kanh River.

CM Dr Yadav also took information about the Ramsar site of the city. Dr Yadav also instructed to pay attention to the cleanliness of Patalpaani and remove encroachment from the banks of rivers.

The CM was reviewing the progress of Jal Ganga Abhiyan going on in the state through video conferencing. On this occasion, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Chief Secretary Veera Rana and other senior officers were present in Bhopal. From the city, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, IG Anurag, Collector Asheesh Singh, IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, MLAs Mahendra Hardia, Madhu Verma and Golu Shukla, Superintendent of Police Rural Sunil Mehta and CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar participated.

On this occasion, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma gave information about the work being done under the campaign in the city. Collector Singh informed about preparations being made for tree plantation campaign. MP Lalwani also discussed about the campaign.