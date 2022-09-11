Indore: CM Chouhan to release Modi@20 in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to release a book named Modi@20 at 5.30 pm at Brilliant Convention Centre in the city on Sunday. BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive said the book is on 20 years of the political journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Chief Minister himself is coming to the city to release the book. He will release the book in the presence of the intelligentsia of the city,” Ranadive added.

A committee has also been formed for the event. The committee comprises of senior BJP leader Krishna Murari Moghe, Chandra Kumar Makhija, Divya Gupta, Rajesh Agarwal, Ajay Sengar, Dheeraj Khandelwal, Rachna Gupta, Eklavya Singh Gaur, Yogesh Mehta and JP Moolchandani.