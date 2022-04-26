Indore: CM Chouhan talk to riot victim Shivam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan enquired about the health condition of Shivam who was injured in the Khargone violence through a video call on Tuesday.

Shivam is admitted to a private hospital of receiving the treatment.

Chief Minister Chouhan told Shivam "Don't worry, you will get well soon." The CM shared one of his personal experiences of an accident where he suffered multiple fractures and recovered with regular physiotherapy. Chief Minister Chouhan has also instructed the doctors for better treatment of Shivam. Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel were present on this occasion.

It is noteworthy that last day Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel had come to meet Shivam. Shivam expressed his desire to talk to the Chief Minister. Patel had promised that he would go to Bhopal tomorrow and get the talks done. Here the hospital administration said that Shivam is recovering. Earlier he was unconscious but now slowly he has started talking.

