Indore:

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the first day of New Year ​among people of economically weaker section​s​ at Panchsheel Nagar on Friday.

He reached Indore on Friday morning and started his visit by meeting the people in Panchsheel Nagar and listened to their problems.

Chouhan reached the house of 65-year-old Dwarka Bai, who is suffering from paralysis, and asked her about her condition. The Chief Minister directed the district collector Manish Singh to provide ​the ​best ​possible ​treatment to Dwarka Bai and also to provide her pension under Vridhha Pension Yojana.



While talking to CM, Dwarka Bai also informed CM that she had met him earlier and showed a picture with CM as well.

Later, Chouhan met a four-year-old boy Aditya Sawant, who is ​divyang (​​handicapped) from birth, and talked to his father Govind about his health. CM directed the administrative officials to provide treatment to Aditya at Super Speciality Hospital.

While having tea with the residents of Panchsheel Nagar, he also donated a laptop and electric tricycle to divyang Shubhangi Kamble while providing a letter of Kalyani Pension Yojana to Deepali and also gave her a sewing machine.

“I want to wish a happy and prosperous New Year to all the residents of the state. I pray that the ​corona crisis ends this ​year. Our government is dedicated to bringing the last man of society to the mainstream,” Chouhan said. He added that he met a woman who lost her husband during ​corona lockdown and arranged for her livelihood. “I also met a divyang girl and boy and directed the officials to provide them ​the ​best treatment,” he said

Later, Chouhan gave the letter ​sanctioning Rs 1 lakh to Dwarka Bai’s son Govind at ​a​irport and officials informed that the money has been transferred to her account already.