Indore: CM Announces 50 Paise Cut In Mandi Tax

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to cut the Mandi tax by 50 paise. Now it will be Rs 1.20 in place of Rs 1.70 including 20 paise destitute charge.

A delegation of the striking grain merchants met CM Chouhan in the city during his stay here. On this occasion, BJP national general secretary of Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present. State president of Grain Pulses Oilseed Trade Committee, Gopal Das Agarwal and other businessmen met CM Chouhan. They briefed him that the Mandi tax is very high in the State and requested him to reduce it and discussed their problems. Some other discrepancies, problems of warehouse office lease to traders and other issues were also discussed.

After discussing all the points, CM Chouhan announced that the Mandi tax in the State would be reduced by 50 paise. The CM said that the State government will very soon issue the Gazette notification. President Gopal Das Agarwal announced the end of the statewide strike with immediate effect.