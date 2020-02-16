Indore: Cloudy weather after few days, rains unlikely

Indore: While the day and night temperature is increasing gradually, regional meteorological department is expecting another twist in the weather in a few days due to western disturbance in Himalayan region.

Met officials forecasted that the weather may turn cloudy on February 20 with chances of rains in northern part of the state.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit - Baltistan and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh from February 18 night. In quick succession, another western disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from February 20. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to develop over southwest Rajasthan on February 20 with high moisture feed from the Arabian Sea at lower and mid tropospheric levels,” met officials said.

Due to interaction between warm and moist lower level easterlies (from anti-cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal) and middle and upper level westerlies (due to Western Disturbance), isolated to scattered rain/thundershower is also likely over Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on February 20 and 21.

On Sunday, city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above normal.

Extreme temperature in February

Highest maximum temperature in February was recorded at 37.9 degrees Celsius on February 22, 2006.

Lowest minimum temperature in February was recorded at -2.8 degrees Celsius on February 1. 1929.

Highest rainfall in 24 hours in February was recorded at 46 mm on February 23 in 2001.