Indore: Clouds tease city with moderate rains

Indore: Citizens, who were to face heavy rainfall, after the warning of Regional Meteorological Department, had to satisfy with drizzles throughout the day. City recorded only 4.7mm rainfall on Wednesday when the Met officials were expecting heavy rainfall.

The city has recorded only 12 mm (half inch) rainfall in last three days. However, the cloudy weather for the past five days has kept the temperature below the normal during morning and night.

The total rainfall till date in the city has reached to 469.4 mm (18.4 inches).

The Regional Meteorological Department said that the condition would remain cloudy and the city would witness light to moderate rainfall for the next couple of days.

Citizens woke up to dark clouds consecutively on the fifth day on Wednesday morning and could not see the sunshine throughout the day.

The drop in day temperature coupled with rains also forced people with weak immunity to wear warm clothes with the raincoats.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature was at 24.8 degrees Celsius which were 3 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius below the normal, respectively.

With the weather turning pleasant, people went on long drive in the evening. A large number of people could be seen thronging corn stalls across the city.