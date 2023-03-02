Indore: Clouds make the nights warmer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the cool breeze kept the weather pleasant, the cloudy conditions shot up the night temperature on Tuesday night by two degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Monday night.

Similarly, the cover of puffy clouds continued to hover in the sky on Wednesday too and kept the temperature close to what was recorded on Tuesday.

Officials of the meteorological department said the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature will increase for the next two days and will decrease again but the fluctuation would be around one-two degrees Celsius.

“Under the influence of the western disturbance, the city witnessed partially cloudy weather. The night temperature will increase more and not much change could be seen in the day temperature,” the meteorological department officials said.

They also added the southeast part of the state would witness light rainfall due to the same for the next couple of days.

The night temperature on Tuesday was recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above the normal while the day temperature on Wednesday was 34.6 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.