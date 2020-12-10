Indore: Clouds dip day temperature, light rainfall presumed in coming days

Indore: Clouds on Thursday provided little relief to the citizens as the day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius as compared to Wednesday temperature. Moreover, it also came down below 30 degrees Celsius after a week.

However, the night temperature remained above five degrees Celsius from the normal making it sleepless for the people.

The day started as a hot and humid day with the sun shining brightly. However, the clouds enveloped the sky by afternoon and it turned comparatively cooler than the previous day.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday which was one degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature rose to 16 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above normal.