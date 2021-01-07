Indore: Cloud cover makes Jan ‘hot’

Indore: This is not the January Indoreans look up to, especially when Sankrant is just a week away. After a brief spell of cold conditions, the day temperature in the city again shot up and was recorded two degrees Celsius above the normal on Thursday.



The cloudy weather logged the night temperature five degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.



Some time back, due to the western disturbances and change in wind pattern, the mercury reading ‘plummeted’ and denizens were forced to wrap up for The Winter.



However, the cold wave didn’t last long courtesy the wind pattern. The temperature was hovering around 23-24 degrees Celsius two days ago but increased again to 28 degrees Celsius recorded on Thursday.



The night temperature too saw an increase up to 15.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees Celsius above the normal.



According to Met officials, uncertainty prevails over the temperature in the next few days.