Indore: ​Close shave for scooterist jumping red light at Industry House crossing



Indore

A video doing the rounds on social media on Thursday shows how a young boy riding a scooter with a girl riding pillion had a close shave with death when a school bus just stopped inches away from the vehicle at Industry House crossing.



Traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa who shared the video on his Instagram for creating awareness was viewed by more than 5.5K people and was liked by over 1K people. He said that the video is of December 17.

Constable Kachhawa said the incident took place at around 9.40 am. The boy driving the scooter (Activa) from Palasia towards Vijay Nagar jumped a red light at Industry House crossing as he had to drop his friend at her office in Vijay Nagar, and they were running late. She had to reach the office at 9.45 am.

As he broke the signal, he was in grave danger of coming under a school bus coming from Race Course Road. Both the scooterist and the bus driver applied their brakes and their vehicles came to a halt, inches from each other. Had the bus driver failed to apply the brakes on time, the scooter would have come under its wheels.

The cops on duty rushed in, counselled the young boy not to drive so rashly and allowed him to go.





Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:35 AM IST