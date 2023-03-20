Indore: Clerk posted in Collectorate suspended for embezzlement of Rs 1 crore

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indore: A clerk of the Collectorate's accounts branch was suspended on the allegation of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of more than Rs 1 crore on Monday.

As per the information, accused Milap Chouhan allegedly transferred the amount to the account of his wife and a private company Extreme Solutions. After the matter came to light, Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. suspended the clerk and posted him in Mhow.

According to the information received, the case of embezzlement came to light when the officials of the Treasury and Accounts Department inspected the Accounts Branch on March 16 and 17. In this investigation, it was revealed that the account number of clerk Milap Chauhan, posted in the Accounts Branch of the Collector Office, is registered as Manisha Bai and Extreme Solution Vendor.

Deliberately wrong bank account numbers were inserted in the payment made from the office and the amount of the challan was paid in both these accounts. Initially, it is believed to be a case of embezzlement of Rs 1 crore, while it was also told that the amount could be more than this. Milap Chauhan did not come to office even on Monday. Information about this matter has been given to the collector.

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja confirmed the development and said that a committee is constituted to investigate the matter throughly. On the basis of the findings of the Committee FIR would be lodged against suspended clerk Chouhan.