Indore: Clear sky makes denizens sweat under 39 degrees Celsius

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under clear sky, mercury level was back to upward swing during the day on Thursday crossing the 39 degrees mark.

For the last couple of days, the day temperature was hovering around 37-38 degrees. However, in last 24 hours the day became hotter by a degree.

Weatherman said that the temperature would remain in the same range for next few days. However, there is a possibility of weather fluctuation as western disturbance could lead to gusty winds and drizzling at some places causing moisture incursion.

“Fluctuation in weather may continue in the next week too. The temperature will remain close to normal till May 20,” Met officials said.

The clear sky also kept the night temperature under check. After rising to 26 degrees on Tuesday, it dropped to 24 degrees on Wednesday night.

"No change in night temperature is expected for the next two days. It may rise after two days owing to cloudy weather,” met officials said and added “This year, summer has been comparatively cooler than the previous years."

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius which was 1-degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius which normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and humid.