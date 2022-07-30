Indore: Clean sweep for BJP in local body polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has made a clean sweep in the local body elections of the district, by winning all the important posts. After winning the post of mayor and majority of corporators, president and vice-president of all the four janpad panchayats, they also won the post of president and vice-president of the zilla panchayat whose elections were held on Friday.

The elections were held at the zilla panchayat building where all 17 elected members voted. BJP's Reena Malviya was elected as the new president and she defeated her nearest rival, Mamta Chaubisiya of Congress party. 12 voted in favour of Reena Malviya, while Congress candidate Mamta Chaubisiya got 5 votes. The BJP has also won the vice president's post. Bharat Singh Patel, a resident of village Chachoda of Depalpur tehsil is elected vice president. He too got 12 votes and Congress candidate Kanhaiyalal got 5 votes.

There was no cross-voting. Of the 17 wards of zilla panchayat, 12 were BJP-supported candidates and five were Congress supported candidates. This time the seat of zilla panchayat president was reserved for SC women. Out of the 17 wards, 2 are of SC women and both were won by BJP-supported candidates. Among these possible names from BJP were Shyamubai Parmar and Reena Malviya, out of which the party fielded Reena. For the post of vice-president there was a contest between BJP's Unnat Kisan village resident Bharat Singh Patel and Congress’s Kanhaiyalal, in which Bharat Singh was victorious.

In the elections of rural bodies, minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP district president Rajesh Sonkar made all out efforts to ensure their party’s victory.

