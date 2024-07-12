Indore: CLC Round Admission List For UG Courses To Be Released Today

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The admission list of college-level counselling (CLC), which is eagerly awaited for enrolment in undergraduate courses including BCom, BA, BSc and BBA, along with other programmes, will be announced on Friday. Though the Department of Higher Education has granted only one CLC round this year, at least two more rounds are anticipated due to scores of vacant seats in colleges.

The suspense surrounding cut-off marks for various courses continues to grow. Experts predict a mixed trend in cut-offs, with some courses witnessing an increase while others see a decrease.

Experts anticipate a substantial number of admissions across most courses in this round. Notably, they predict high allotments for BBA, BCom and BA seats. The cut-off for BSc is also projected to rise, alongside consistently high cut-offs for BBA across various colleges. Courses like BA LLB and BCA are also expected to maintain high cut-offs.

Students allotted colleges based on their merit will need to pay their fees online by July 18. Registrations for the CLC round were completed by July 7. As the admission process progresses, students are urged to stay vigilant and complete their formalities promptly. The academic community waits with bated breath for the official release, as these admissions set the stage for the upcoming academic session.