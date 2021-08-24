Indore: Class X & XII special examinations from September 6

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class X and Class XII special examinations from September 6, 2021. The admit cards with roll numbers for the special examination will be released on September 1, 2021.

In this special examination of Classes X and XII, 645 students will appear from Indore district. The examination will be conducted in September for students dissatisfied with the Classes X and XII results declared by the Board of Secondary Education. For this, the students registered and completed the process between August 1 and August 10.

‘645 candidates to appear’

"About 645 candidates will appear in this special examination of Classes X and XII. The roll numbers of all these students will be released from September 1. Registered students can download their roll numbers and take a printout for sitting for the examination," Narendra Jain, additional district project coordinator, said.

7 exam centres in Indore

There are a total of seven centres for the special examination in Indore. Out of these, four major centres will be in the Indore city area. The four centres in the main city area are: Mhow Naka, Vijay Nagar, Pologround and Cantonment area. The other three examination centres are in the outer areas. They have been set up in Mhow, Depalpur and Sanwer.

More students will take Class X exam

344 candidates will appear in the Class X examination and 301 candidates will appear in the Class XII examination

Only 14,000 students out of a total of 18 lakh students will appear in the special examination for Classes X and XII

Surprisingly, out of a total of 9,000 students in Class X, 4,500 students are appearing from Morena, Bhind, Satna and Gwalior, while only 700 are from Bhopal and Indore

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:08 PM IST