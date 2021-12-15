Indore: Class X student accidentally hangs self while making video on hanging

Indore

In a shockingly bizzare incident, a Class X student accidentally hanged himself at his house in Hira Nagar while making a video on how to hang oneself, on Monday. Police have recovered the video made on his mobile phone.

According to Hira Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel, sixteen-year-old Aditya Nayak, resident of Lahiya Colony, was standing on a stool and apparently recording how to tie the noose knot and had put the noose on his neck when suddenly the stool slipped from under his feet and he was left dangling from the end of the rope and died.

Police said Aditya was fond of making videos and posting them on social media and this video too was being made for this purpose. Unfortunately, he was alone in the house at the time of the incident, and there was no one to hear his cries. His parents had gone to Jaora to attend a marriage function while his younger brother was at his coaching class. Aditya was found hanging from the ceiling by his younger brother when he returned home from his coaching class at around 3 pm. With the help of neighbours, his younger brother took Aditya to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation based on the 16-second video clip recorded on his mobile phone is underway. Police are also taking the statements of his parents, who have returned from Jaora and his brother.

His father Devilal Nayak told the media that at the time of the incident there were some other children of the colony in the house with Aditya. However, when the stool slipped from under Aditya's feet, the others ran away. Police, however, said that Aditya was alone at the time of the incident.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:01 AM IST