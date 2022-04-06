Indore: Class 9 girl and her grandmother killed after being hit by train

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter were killed after being hit by a train in the Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday. The girl, accompanied by her grandmother, was on her way to her school to get her result when the accident happened. The police believe that they could not hear the train due to which the accident occurred.

According to the GRP, the incident took place in Rajendra Nagar around 12.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Shardabai Choudhary, 55, and her granddaughter Tanu, 16, residents of Bijalpur in the Rajendra Nagar area. After finding their bodies on the railway tracks, local residents informed the police. It was believed that they were crossing the tracks when they were hit by the train. The police said that both of them died on the spot.

Investigating officer ASI Bannu Solanki from the GRP thana said the family members of the deceased said that Tanu was a Class 9 student of a private school of the area. She had passed her examination with good marks and, along with her grandmother, was going to school to collect her marksheet when the accident happened. The police are gathering information from the spot and are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

Youth dies in road accident

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in the Lasudia area late on Tuesday. He was returning home from his father’s dairy farm when the accident happened. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ayush Choudhary, a resident of Panod village. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Passersby found him injured and informed the police. The police are investigating the case further.

In another incident, a person named Pappu was killed after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:33 PM IST