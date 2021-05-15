Indore: Class 12 students hopeful that CBSE will scrap exams

Indore

The anxiety of high school students attempting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for the academic session 2020-21, has risen further. Students are now hopeful of the cancellation of the examination, which seems quite likely considering the rising number of corona cases and the possibility of the third wave.

Following a petition filed at Supreme Court regarding cancellation of class 12 CBSE examination, most students are now expecting cancellation soon.

“Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination is not feasible because of the pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities”, the plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma read.

“CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within a specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” it added.

Citing the same, Kaniksha Baheti a medical aspirant said, “Board examinations in offline mode at exam centres are too risky now, and even though, getting an average result is not my preference, attending examination is definitely not a possibility.” Coming from a family of doctors, she quoted how her parents are battling coronavirus every day and saving lives.

“After the postponement of class 12 board examination, cancellation of class X examination and difficult year with mostly online studies, it is logical to cancel class 12 board examination now,” Bali Madan, a student of commerce stream, said.

Amid growing demand for cancellation of Class 12 Board exams 2021 in the wake of the surging coronavirus cases across the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a crucial meeting on May 17.

Decision after interaction with education secretaries of all states

Nishank might take a final call regarding the conduction of Class 12 boards after interacting with education secretaries of all states on Monday.

In the virtual meeting, the minister will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. Besides, he will also discuss the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry last month cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12, that were scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rubbished reports which claimed that the board is planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, a Ministry official said.

Cancellation likely now with Covid-19 affecting most families

A CBSE official had also dismissed reports saying that any decision in this matter (cancellation of Class 12 exams) will be officially communicated to the public earlier. However, situational changes are expected to change the initial protocol.

“There is a high chance that examinations will get cancelled, but no one can say anything as yet, it is not practical to call thousands of students to exam centres considering that every other person is facing coronavirus attack at the moment,” said the principal of a private school Rina Khurana.