Indore: Class 12 students excited about results, Getting ready for party, celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of class 12 are excited about the results that the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is going to announce at 2pm today.

They are hopeful of doing better than they did earlier, because their performance will be judged on the current assessment.

Therefore, they are all set to celebrate the occasion. They feel as their track record is good they are going to get good marks.

A few students have shared their feelings with Free Press.

A student Aarna Baheti, who is from PCM group, says, “I am just happy that I did not have to see that wretched RD Sharma again!”

She is hoping to get better marks in mathematics considering the new assessment policy.

Another students Gunjan Pahuha , a student of humanities, says “I could’ve gone on a victory run on hearing the news! My parents and I held opposite views. I think they were also glad that they didn’t have to bear the responsibility (or the pain) of hearing me butcher the history of India with political science every day.”

On the flip-side, the prospective toppers of the batch had a different outlook. One of them, Shriyansh Raj, says, “It is a different feeling. I feel relieved and happy. I also feel weird as so much hard work and preparation led to nothing.”

“On the one hand, we didn’t have to take the exams as most of us wanted and anxiety related to Covid-19 was done with, but Class 10 came to an abrupt end, leaving me feeling aimless,” Aryaman Mishra adds.

Assessment scheme

CBSE has announced that for class 10

For class 12, CBSE will have the scheme as follows. About 40% of the marks will be based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 will each amount to 30% of the marks.

The board has adopted the formula of 30:30:40 to evaluate class 12 students on the grounds of their results of class 10, 11 and 12 examinations, respectively.