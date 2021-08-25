Indore: Class-12 girl gang raped by three friends

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class-12 student was allegedly gang raped by her three friends in Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The survivor, 18, had gone to Mandu along with her four friends including a girl on August 23.

Investigation officer, Kirti Tomar said that the accused offered cold drinks to the victim while they were on the way back to Indore from Mandu.

“When she fell unconscious, they took her to a flat in Scheme-78 and took turns,” Tomar said.

The accused later dumped the girl on the road and escaped. The girl told police that when she regained consciousness, she called her friends and informed them about the incident. Subsequently, they informed her parents.

The family members later reached Scheme-78 and took the girl to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police said that a case has been registered against all three accused identified as Ritesh, Ashish and Nipul and search was on to nab them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:16 PM IST