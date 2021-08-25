e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:16 PM IST

Indore: Class-12 girl gang raped by three friends

The survivor, 18, had gone to Mandu along with her four friends including a girl on August 23.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class-12 student was allegedly gang raped by her three friends in Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The survivor, 18, had gone to Mandu along with her four friends including a girl on August 23.

Investigation officer, Kirti Tomar said that the accused offered cold drinks to the victim while they were on the way back to Indore from Mandu.

“When she fell unconscious, they took her to a flat in Scheme-78 and took turns,” Tomar said.

The accused later dumped the girl on the road and escaped. The girl told police that when she regained consciousness, she called her friends and informed them about the incident. Subsequently, they informed her parents.

The family members later reached Scheme-78 and took the girl to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police said that a case has been registered against all three accused identified as Ritesh, Ashish and Nipul and search was on to nab them.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Cong workers seeking relaxation in COVID-19 curbs for festivals cane charged Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal