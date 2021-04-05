Indore: Class 10 board examination tips for English question paper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, parents, and educators have found it hard to cope with corona pandemic as it affected studies and the exam pattern.

Central Board of Secondary Education has changed the paper pattern of English to give relief to students. Class X English question paper is divided into two parts. Part A -Multiple Choice Questions - 40 marks. Part B - Subjective Questions - 40 marks.

English teacher Deepti Vyas has offers tips to students. Excepts

Part A will include Reading, Literature and Grammar. Reading section will have two unseen passages of 10 Marks each

I. Multiple Choice Questions based on a Discursive passage of 400-450 words to test inference, evaluation and vocabulary. Ten out of twelve questions to be answered.

II. Multiple Choice Questions based on a Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 300-350 words to test analysis and interpretation. Ten out of twelve questions to be answered. Literature Textbooks section will be of 10 Marks

III. Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract from drama/prose to test inference, evaluation and vocabulary. Any 1 out of 2 extracts to be done.

IV. Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract from poetry to test analysis and interpretation. Any 1 out of 2 extracts to be done

Grammar syllabus reduced

It includes- i. Tenses ii. Modals iii. Subject – verb concord iv. Reported speech: a. Commands and requests b. Statements c. Questions v. Determiners. It will consist of 10 marks. Ten Multiple Choice Questions, out of 12, to be answered.

Part B-Descriptive or Subjective

Writing skill- There is a major change in writing skill where Story Writing is replaced by Analytical Paragraph. Writing skill section has been reduced to 10 marks. Two questions of 5 marks each. Internal choice will be given

I. Formal letter (word limit 100-120 words) based on a given situation. One out of two questions is to be answered.

II. Writing an analytical paragraph (word limit 100-120 words) based on a given outline/ Data/ Chart/ Cue/s .One out of two questions is to be answered.

Literature questions

It will have three types of questions- Very short questions, Short Questions and Long answers including both the books- First Flight and Footprints without Feet - 30 marks.

Long answer should have two paragraphs - one paragraph should discuss about the chapter and other should talk about values and learning of the chapter according to the questions. These answers are asked to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the text.

Letter writing

While attempting letter writing, the students must take care of format as expression and format of letter writing carry marks.

Analytical paragraph

The students must practice Analytical Paragraph as it is a new writing skill introduced by CBSE. When writing an analytical paragraph, describe facts in the best possible manner and cover information provided. The paragraph must use clear and crisp language along with providing complete details of the chart given in the question.