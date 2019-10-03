Indore: Civil judge booked for dowry harassment

INDORE:

A civil judge was booked by the police for allegedly harassing his wife for Rs 25 lakh dowry on Wednesday.

According to Sanyogitaganj police, Archana Singh, a resident of Residency area, lodged a complaint that she got married to civil judge Vipin Singh Bhadoriya in January 2000. In 2004, her husband Vipin became ADPO after which he started arguing with her over petty issues. The civil started harassing her as she was not beautiful.

In 2008, Vipin promoted to the post of civil judge but he continued harassing his wife more and even demanded her to bring Rs 25 lakh from her brother.

It’s said he was demanding money to buy a flat in the city.

She stated in the complaint that her husband Vipin had kept her in a separate room like a maid for a month. She told her brother Upendra about the incident when he tried to talk to her husband but in vain.

On Wednesday, Vipin kicked her out of house after which she reached police station to lodge complaint with brother. Police have registered a case under Section 498-A of the IPC and started an investigation.