Indore

Police have registered a case against seven people including project manager and civil engineer in connection with the under-construction roof of a school collapse in Tejaji Nagar area on Friday.

Police said that these people were responsible for the good construction of the building but they didn’t do so due to which the incident happened and more than 15 workers got injured.

According to the Tejaji Nagar police station staff, the incident took place in a school building in Tapalghati near Umrikheda village on Khandwa Road on Thursday evening. The construction work of the roof was going on when the raw material collapsed on the workers and they got injured in the incident.

The SDERF team and the police reached the spot. They took out the injured people and sent them to the hospital. No casualty was reported during the incident.

Police said that a case under section 288, 337 of the IPC was registered against seven persons including the responsible persons of the construction company, civil engineer, project manager and the contractors. A preliminary investigation revealed the roof collapsed as the construction work was not good. However, the police are investigating the case and are taking the statements of injured workers. Some of the workers were discharged while some of them are undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Sources claimed that SDERF officials ​who ​reached the spot ​after ​the incident​ ​were manhandled by some men while they were doing their work. However, the police said ​they ​that not ​received such a complaint.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:17 AM IST