Indore: Civic chief warns staff not to get involved in politics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner, on Saturday, warned Indore Municipal Corporation officials and staff not to get involved in any political activities and to follow the model code of conduct before the urban body elections.

A review meeting was held by commissioner Pratibha Pal regarding the model code of conduct applicable for the urban body elections and the necessary arrangements for polling stations under the election. Pal said officers and employees of the corporation should not be involved in any political activities. Instructions were also given to all the department heads and zonal officers to hold a meeting with all the officers and employees subordinate to them and give clear instructions.

“If any officer or employee is found to be involved in any kind of political activities while the model code of conduct is in force, a departmental inquiry will be instituted by suspending the officer or employee on a permanent basis and, in case of a temporary officer or employee, his or her services will be terminated,” said IMC officials.

Instructions were given to additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar to constitute an election cell in the corporation. Along with this, city engineer Ashok Rathore and Dilip Singh Chauhan and all zonal officers were directed by the commissioner to check the current status of all the polling stations falling under their zone area, such as polling places, polling access roads, ramps or stairs, lighting arrangements and other arrangements.

After inspecting the site for a drinking water system, toilet facility, sanitation and other necessary arrangements, instructions were given to submit the report to the election cell of the corporation by 4 pm on June 6.

Keeping in view the coming rainy season, instructions were given to all concerned to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that rainwater did not drip from the roofs of the polling stations. There should not be any political advertisement or writing on the wall or office of the corporation anywhere and instructions were given to follow the model code of conduct strictly, said officials.