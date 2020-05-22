Indore: Civic body official suspended for holding party during lockdown

Indore

An official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) was suspended for holding a party in violation of lockdown norms and protocol.

The suspension order was issued after a video of the party reached to municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

According to information Zone No 7, zonal officer Chetan Patil along with his family organised the celebration party at Kasturi auditorium lately. A video from the mobile phone of an attendant was uploaded on the social media which reached Pal. On the basis of it, she issued show cause notice to Patil, as the video clearly showed violation of social distancing norms blatantly at the party.

“Patil’s reply was not found satisfactory. So, he was suspended for violating protocol,” Pal said.

She said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him and he has been sent to trenching ground during suspension period.

After suspending Patil, assistant engineer Shanti Lal Yadav has been has been given charge of zonal officer at Zone No 7.

The commissioner cautioned other municipal officials and employee too of getting involved in such activities else action would be taken against them too.