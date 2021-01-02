Indore civic body distributes PPE kits, masks

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation distributed PPE kits, masks, and
sanitisers to ‘Safai Mitra’ in zone number 1, 8, and 5.
Assistant commissioner Aarti Khedekar said, “On the direction of commissioner Pratibha Pal, we distributed masks, sanitisers, and PPE kits to the sanitation employees to keep them safe from Covid-19.”
Health officer Gautam Bhatiya, CSI Shailesh Pal, in-charge health unit Rajesh Karosiya, and other employees were present.
