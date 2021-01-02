Indore civic body distributes PPE kits, masks

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation distributed PPE kits, masks, and

saniti​s​ers to ‘Safai Mitra’ in zone number 1, 8, and 5.

Assistant commissioner Aarti Khedekar said, “On the direction of ​ co​mmissioner Pratibha Pal, we distributed masks, saniti​s​ers, and PPE kits to the sanitation employees to keep them safe from C​ovid​-19.”

Health officer Gautam Bhatiya, CSI Shailesh Pal, in-charge health unit Rajesh Karosiya, and other employees were present.